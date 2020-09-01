  1. Home
  2.  → sapiosexual

sapiosexual

Tinder for smart people

You enter your bio and answer some deep questions
You wait for 3 days. We need time to find partners for you manually.
We will send you a list of 3 partners whose profile that are the most compatible with you
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Chris Messina
Mentor
#1 Product Hunter! 🏆 ko-fi.com/chris
Can you call yourself the "Tinder for smart people" if you don't include swiping? I SAY NO!
Upvote (4)
Share
Khoa Nguyen
Maker
Experimenter!
@chrismessina haha, I maybe change the description and remove the Tinder word to get a YES from you 😂
Upvote
Share
Rahul AroraNomad, Engineer, Creator
Form is too big! Might be easier if you can find an easier way to take the information from me that makes me smart. Might as well keep it invite only?
Upvote (2)
Share
JESUS VERMAMaker of jsonapi.co | Developer
@rahul__arora I do agree
Upvote (1)
Share
Khoa Nguyen
Maker
Experimenter!
@rahul__arora thanks for feedback about the form. What do you mean invite only part ?
Upvote
Share
Rahul AroraNomad, Engineer, Creator
@khoa_nguyen15 I meant that no one should be able to signup and rather keep this invite only. Person who is already there can invite other people. That will help you keep a check on sapiosexuality Also, your landing page should create that sort of engagement to make someone want to crave for an invite!
Upvote (1)
Share
Khoa Nguyen
Maker
Experimenter!
@rahul__arora thanks, it's a cool idea for get more traction. I will apply in the next version 😀
Upvote (1)
Share
Caden Sumner
Why ask who you’re interested in if you don’t even ask for the persons gender who’s filing it out?
Upvote (3)
Share
Khoa Nguyen
Maker
Experimenter!
@cadensumner I think I can match people without their gender input. But thanks, I just added it to let the match more accurate 😀
Upvote
Share
Roby SharifMaker/Dev/Hacker | YC SUS'18
You’re going to offend many ppl when you group them with title such as like this
Upvote
Share
Khoa Nguyen
Maker
Experimenter!
@md5sha1 Hi, which title? I don't get it
Upvote
Share
Roby SharifMaker/Dev/Hacker | YC SUS'18
@khoa_nguyen15 for "smart people"
Upvote
Share
Jensen ChenSoftware Engineer @ByteDance
A smart people need to pay attention to find another one?
Upvote
Share
Khoa Nguyen
Maker
Experimenter!
@jensen_chen Hi, I think most of dating apps focus on appearance (hot images and avatar). I just want to validate the idea of the opposite concept where ppl focus on the inner part. I've got submissions and I think it's a good sign that smart ppl do need to find another one by the help of an app 😀
Upvote (1)
Share