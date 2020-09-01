sapiosexual

discussion
Chris Messina
Mentor#1 Product Hunter! 🏆 ko-fi.com/chris
Can you call yourself the "Tinder for smart people" if you don't include swiping? I SAY NO!
@chrismessina haha, I maybe change the description and remove the Tinder word to get a YES from you 😂
Form is too big! Might be easier if you can find an easier way to take the information from me that makes me smart. Might as well keep it invite only?
@rahul__arora I do agree
@rahul__arora thanks for feedback about the form. What do you mean invite only part ?
@khoa_nguyen15 I meant that no one should be able to signup and rather keep this invite only. Person who is already there can invite other people. That will help you keep a check on sapiosexuality Also, your landing page should create that sort of engagement to make someone want to crave for an invite!
@rahul__arora thanks, it's a cool idea for get more traction. I will apply in the next version 😀
Why ask who you’re interested in if you don’t even ask for the persons gender who’s filing it out?
@cadensumner I think I can match people without their gender input. But thanks, I just added it to let the match more accurate 😀
You’re going to offend many ppl when you group them with title such as like this
@khoa_nguyen15 for "smart people"
A smart people need to pay attention to find another one?
@jensen_chen Hi, I think most of dating apps focus on appearance (hot images and avatar). I just want to validate the idea of the opposite concept where ppl focus on the inner part. I've got submissions and I think it's a good sign that smart ppl do need to find another one by the help of an app 😀