Aidan Dewar
MakerCo-founder, Sapien
Hi PH! 👋 1 in 3 American adults are prediabetic, but 84% of them don't know it. This is a serious problem because without treatment, 70% of prediabetics develop type 2 diabetes. Prediabetics are also at an increased risk from strokes, heart attacks, dementia, heart disease, and COVID-19. We built Sapien to give people everything they need to track and manage their blood sugar before they develop diabetes. With our $25 at-home test, customers can get lab-certified results back in one week, tailored and actionable insights from our team, and access to the Sapien community. While you may not be personally at risk for prediabetes, chances are you have a family member or friend who's one of the 88M Americans who are at risk. Sign up for our live beta today! Happy to answer any questions in the comments :)
