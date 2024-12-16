Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
SantaCard
SantaCard
Create a personalized video message from Santa
Visit
Upvote 79
2 videos free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Create a personalized video message from Santa for your loved ones.
Launched in
SaaS
Artificial Intelligence
Video
by
SantaCard
About this launch
SantaCard
Create a personalized video message from Santa
0
reviews
32
followers
Follow for updates
SantaCard by
SantaCard
was hunted by
Thiago Albrecht Salviano
in
SaaS
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Video
. Made by
Thiago Albrecht Salviano
and
Matei Obrocea
. Featured on December 17th, 2024.
SantaCard
is not rated yet. This is SantaCard's first launch.
Points
79
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report