Sans Writer
A joyful typing experience for the AI era
A distraction-free writing canvas for focus and creativity. Writing has become rushed, surveilled, and performative. But why? Most of what we write today is read by machines, not people. Sans w/o Clutter Sans w/o Consumption Sans w/o Surveillance
Free Options
About this launch
A joyful typing experience for the AI era.
Sans Writer by
was hunted by
Angus Rogers
in
Productivity
,
Writing
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Angus Rogers
. Featured on April 30th, 2025.
is not rated yet. This is Sans Writer's first launch.