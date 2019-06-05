Get the exact data you need from Google Search Console in less time.
Automate your page speed tests, SEO tests, and more so you can make better decisions and get faster results.
Easy to use and the information it gives you is amazing
Can become addictive :-)
It is a simple to use yet highly effective tool. I have used it for strategic SEO growth around high value key word rankings since it launched and it has really paid off. I am a paying customer btw :-)Andy Barr has used this product for one year.
Great price for keyword tracking. Extra features add more value, ie page speed tracking and keyword suggestions
Tell me more about what to do and what the potential gains might be
Really nice and easy product to use for keyword tracking. But the benefits are in the other featuresRobin Warren has used this product for one year.
Nick SwanMaker@nickswan · Founder, SanityCheck
Hey everyone, My name is Nick and I'm the founder (and solo bootstrapper) of SanityCheck. I've been doing SEO since around 1998 and the fun times of Alta Vista and Excite. A couple of years ago I realised how much time I spent in spreadsheets so I decided to use the API for Google Search Console to automate a lot of the manual time consuming jobs I was doing. After an initial MVP, once I started building a few pre-configured reports I realised other people would find this useful too. I use the tool every day to: - discover new content ideas - find content and pages to improve - identifying click through rate improvement opportunities - run SEO tests to see if changes have improved rankings - making sure PageSpeed scores remain good on important pages This was initially a 'scratch your own itch' type product, but it has been improved massively from customer feedback. I use it every day and it saves me hours and hours of time each week. Please let me know if you have any questions or feedback in the comments.
Andy Barr@10yetis · Head Yeti
LOVE IT! Great product, easy to use, highly effective
