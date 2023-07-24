Products
This is the latest launch from Sandworm
See Sandworm’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Sandworm Cloud Edition
Sandworm Cloud Edition
Keep your JavaScript code secure and compliant with Sandworm
Visit
Upvote 95
3 months 50%off
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Sandworm offers a powerful cloud environment to help keep your JavaScript code secure and compliant. It scans your project and dependencies for vulnerabilities, license issues, and more and generates visualisations and a CSV report about licenses.
Launched in
Legal
Developer Tools
Security
by
Sandworm
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Sandworm
Keep Your JavaScript Code Secure and Compliant with Sandworm
4
reviews
822
followers
Follow for updates
Sandworm Cloud Edition by
Sandworm
was hunted by
Shaur ul Asar
in
Legal
,
Developer Tools
,
Security
. Made by
SebiVaduva
,
andreimarinescu
and
Gabi Dobocan
. Featured on July 27th, 2023.
Sandworm
is rated
4/5 ★
by 4 users. It first launched on February 24th, 2023.
Upvotes
95
Comments
23
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
