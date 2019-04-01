Sandwhich is a mobile app built to solve the sandwich debate by determining if the picture you've taken is a sandwich using machine learning, Flutter, and TensorFlow Lite technology.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Taylor SmithMaker@rendersmith
Hi everybody! We're excited to release Sandwhich, an app we built using Flutter and TensorFlow Lite that recognizes sandwiches. This was a fun project for us to work on as a way to explore machine learning for the first time. TFlite was a great solution that allowed us to easily retrain a model, then run it entirely locally on the device. We've really come to love Flutter since we started using it at @motionmobs for our larger client projects in 2017. This project gave us a chance to focus on delivering something in a short (~1 week) timeline, including app development, design, and ML model training/testing. We hope you enjoy it!
Upvote Share·