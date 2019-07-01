Log InSign up
SANDMARC Anamorphic Lens

iPhone filmmaking. Taken further.

Designed with the serious filmmaker in mind, the SANDMARC Anamorphic lens allows you to shoot cinematic videos. Crafted from best-in-class optical glass and high-grade aluminum taking your iPhone filmmaking to a new level.
Press ReleaseAs with all SANDMARC lenses, the new Anamorphic comes with an included Pro iPhone case along with a clip-on for adding a versatile shooting experience. The new included Pro case features a more durable, protective and stylish finish. Together, the new Anamorphic and Pro case takes iPhone filmmaking to a new level.
Reviews
Discussion
Chris Messina
Chris Messina
Hunter
Wow, this looks like amazing footage from an iPhone!
Derek Neuland
Derek Neuland
This looks impressive! Do you have any examples of the same scene with and without the lens for comparison?
