SANDMARC Anamorphic Lens
SANDMARC Anamorphic Lens
iPhone filmmaking. Taken further.
iPhone
Hardware
+ 1
Designed with the serious filmmaker in mind, the SANDMARC Anamorphic lens allows you to shoot cinematic videos. Crafted from best-in-class optical glass and high-grade aluminum taking your iPhone filmmaking to a new level.
an hour ago
Press Release
As with all SANDMARC lenses, the new Anamorphic comes with an included Pro iPhone case along with a clip-on for adding a versatile shooting experience. The new included Pro case features a more durable, protective and stylish finish. Together, the new Anamorphic and Pro case takes iPhone filmmaking to a new level.
Discussion
Chris Messina
Hunter
Wow, this looks like amazing footage from an iPhone!
18 hours ago
Derek Neuland
This looks impressive! Do you have any examples of the same scene with and without the lens for comparison?
an hour ago
