SandMails is a Flutter project (new app development framework). Sandmails is a Minimum Viable Product to let you freely organize your emails like an agile board.
What it can do :
- it let you connect through GMAIL api (nothing else)
- it only store your email adress and (id/title) of unread emails (nothing else)
mcflyMaker@mcflydev · Entrepreneur, Apparence.io
Hey, i made this project as co-making my own app developpement agency. So to let our clients see what flutter can do, i made this project. SandMails is a Flutter project (new app development framework from Google). It is a Minimum Viable Product to let you freely organize your emails like an agile board. What it can do : - it let you connect through GMAIL api (nothing else) - it only store your email adress and (id/title) of unread emails (nothing else) - you can write and send an email (just text, no style right now) - switch your email to a deleted status (swipe to left) (will not delete your email, it stays in your gmail) - switch your email to a TO do, in progress or Done status (swipe to right) Ios Version not available right now due to some technical problems with flutter right now.. Hope you enjoy the idea. Feel free to suggest your ideas, enjoy 😉
Shreyaa Ratra@shreyaa_ratra · Making B2B sales easy via EasyLeadz.com
@mcflydev How is it priced ?
mcflyMaker@mcflydev · Entrepreneur, Apparence.io
@shreyaa_ratra This is completely free
