Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
SandCrab
SandCrab
Amazon S3 GUI for MacOS
Visit
Upvote 30
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
SandCrab is an AWS S3 GUI for MacOS. You can use it to manage and explore your Amazon S3 buckets. Use SandCrab to upload, download, copy, move and delete files in your buckets using a simple drag-and-drop interface.
Launched in
Mac
Productivity
by
SandCrab
About this launch
SandCrab
An Amazon S3 GUI for MacOS
0
reviews
30
followers
Follow for updates
SandCrab by
SandCrab
was hunted by
Zayne
in
Mac
,
Productivity
. Made by
Zayne
. Featured on November 26th, 2024.
SandCrab
is not rated yet. This is SandCrab's first launch.
Upvotes
30
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report