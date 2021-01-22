discussion
Vishvajit Sonagara
Maker
Hi PH 👋🏻, I'm Vishvajit, the Founder of Sandbox. Today, we’re super excited to introduce Sandbox - A full-stack Tax compliance APIs for India We’ve built Sandbox for ambitious Indian Fintechs, E-Coms, NBFCs, Payment gateways and many more. Why Tax APIs you ask? 🤔 Taxes are omnipresent. Wherever money exchange hands, taxes are applicable. We also observed tech-first businesses like Fintech, E-Com, Wealth-Tech do taxes offline. Tax Compliance APIs by Sandbox allows businesses to build end-to-end Income Tax, GST, TDS & KYC workflows right on their existing platform without building any additional infrastructure. Here’s what Tax Compliance APIs by Sandbox offers 👇 Income Tax APIs ✅Build Tax filing Journeys Reimagine Income Tax filing journeys for Salaried Individuals, Traders, Proprietors, NRIs ✅Data-Driven decision making Download ITR for any assessment year of Individuals and companies to automate data-driven risk and digitize loan application journeys. ✅Tax Calculators Simple tax calculator APIs to calculate your taxable incomes as per new & old tax regime, advance tax & tax savings after deduction GST APIs ✅Invoicing APIs to help you Maintain and Manage your data. Build seamless invoicing journeys for E-Commerce, Payment Gateway & Accounting platforms. ✅Prepare GST Returns Automatically prepare multiple GST Returns based on invoices received and generated for the Return period. Add Credit/debit notes and review the data before filing. ✅GST Compliance Enable digital KYC to verify Dealers & Businesses, Track GST Returns, Set-up E-Invoicing & File Multiple GSTR for E-Commerce, Payment Gateways, Lending platforms & more. ✅GST Registration Extend new GST registration process for your customers on your platform digitally using APIs. KYC APIs The easiest way for businesses to onboard their customers. Build seamless KYC workflows to onboard vendors, customers, merchants onto your platform with multiple KYC options to ensure better scalability and security. Thanks for reading! We’ll be happy to answer any question you might have and we’re looking forward to hearing your thoughts and feedback. 😀
