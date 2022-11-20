Products
SAND
SAND
Sequencer and host for audio plugins (iOS)
SAND is a grid based sequencer and host for audio plugins. An intuitive yet powerful way to produce music, without getting in the way of creativity.
Launched in
Music
,
Audio
,
Electronic Music
by
SAND
About this launch
SAND by
SAND
was hunted by
Matteo Caldari
in
Music
,
Audio
,
Electronic Music
. Made by
Matteo Caldari
. Featured on November 22nd, 2022.
SAND
is not rated yet. This is SAND's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
0
Day rank
#23
Week rank
#58
