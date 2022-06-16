Products
Samsung Wallet
Samsung Wallet
A secure wallet for all of your digital needs
Samsung Electronics today announced the launch of Samsung Wallet, a new platform that enables Galaxy users to organize digital keys, boarding passes, identification cards and more, in one, easy-to-use and secure mobile application.
Launched in
Android
,
Fintech
,
Crypto
by
Samsung US
Follow for updates
