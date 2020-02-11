  1. Home
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

Samsung's new foldable phone

It's an all-new, foldable form factor. Small, durable and unlike anything you’ve held before.
Galaxy Z Flip's unique form factor is enhanced with an impossible-to-ignore, colour-shifting exterior in your choice of stunning hues.
Samsung unveils new foldable Galaxy Z Flip with glass that foldsSamsung is unveiling its latest foldable Galaxy Z Flip phone today. It looks a lot different than the troubled Galaxy Fold, and it folds up much like the new Motorola Razr. It's clearly designed to be a full phone with a 6.7-inch display that folds and shrinks into a much smaller square when it's closed.
