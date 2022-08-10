Products
This is the latest launch from Samsung US
See Samsung US’s 50 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5
The newest smartwatches from Samsung
Samsung Electronics today announced the Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro — shaping health and wellness habits with intuitive insights, advanced features and even more powerful capabilities.
Launched in
Android
,
Wearables
by
Samsung US
Range
About this launch
Samsung US
Official Twitter of Samsung USA.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 by
Samsung US
was hunted by
Aaron O'Leary
in
Android
,
Wearables
. Featured on August 10th, 2022.
Samsung US
is rated
2/5 ★
by 30 users. It first launched on December 8th, 2014.
