Samsung Galaxy Tab S6
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6
Samsungs latest tablet to compete with the iPad Pro
Android
Hardware
Bring your creativity to new heights with Galaxy Tab S6, a do it all tablet that goes beyond boundaries with whole new levels of S Pen integration for both work and play.
2 hours ago
Samsung targets iPad Pro with the Galaxy Tab S6
Once again, the rumors proved to be true, with Samsung going straight from the S4 to S6 for its premium tier. Vaguely confusing naming conventions aside (there's also the lower cost S5E), the company's got another solid entry on its hands, going after the same slice of creatives targeted by t...
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S6 is its latest volley against the iPad Pro
Samsung has officially announced the new Galaxy Tab S6, a high-end Android tablet that's designed for both productivity work and entertainment needs. If that sounds familiar, that's because it's the same basic pitch as Apple's iPad Pro and Microsoft's Surface Pro.
Aaron O'Leary
@lanre_akinyemi
Are you entertained!?
2 hours ago
Lanre Akinyemi
@aaronoleary
I want it so bad
an hour ago
