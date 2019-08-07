Deals
Samsung Galaxy Note 10
Samsung Galaxy Note 10
The new, powerful smartphone in the Note line
Galaxy Note10 is a new line of premium smartphones that combines elegant design with powerful performance and productivity tools to help you make the most of every moment.
This is Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 and 10+
Eight years later, the Galaxy Note is undeniable. The original device, unveiled at IFA 2011, seemed unfathomably massive for a handset - all 5.3 inches of it. Nearly a decade and hundreds of millions of handsets later, the line has transformed the way we think about mobile devices. Sure the stylus ...
Meet the Samsung Galaxy Note 10: two sizes, new S Pen, and DeX on your laptop
Samsung is announcing not one, but two versions of its flagship Galaxy Note 10 smartphone: the regular Note 10 and the jumbo Note 10 Plus. The Note 10 starts at $949 and comes in just one configuration: 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.
Armand
Cool, but it's not an iPhone 😕
