Samsung Galaxy Fold

Samsung's new foldable smart phone

Galaxy Fold is in a category of its own. It delivers a new kind of mobile experience allowing users to do things they couldn’t do with an ordinary smartphone. Best of both worlds; a compact device that unfolds to reveal Samsung’s largest smartphone display.

Galaxy Fold: How, when and where to buySamsung on Wednesday finally unveiled its foldable phone, the Galaxy Fold. With a total of two screens, six cameras and two batteries, the Galaxy Fold is a whole lot of phone. Samsung hasn't said when Galaxy Fold preorders will go live, but it did say that the device will be available starting April 26.
Samsung's foldable phone is officially the 'Galaxy Fold'To the surprise of absolutely no one who paid attention to Samsung's hype-building for Unpacked, it had more to reveal about its foldable phone. The device is now officially known as the Galaxy Fold, and much like the prototype we saw back in November, we're looking at a 4.6-inch secondary display on the outside, followed by a much larger 7.3-inch Infinity Flex screen when the device is unfolded.
Samsung's foldable phone is the Galaxy FoldSamsung first teased its foldable phone back in November, and at the company's Galaxy Unpacked event today it's further detailing its foldable plans. Samsung's foldable now has a name, the Samsung Galaxy Fold, and the company is revealing more about what this unique smartphone can do.
Aaron O'LearyHunter@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
Incredible looking! Well done Samsung for taking this risk, too long has the smartphone industry been boring
Mahesh Shrestha@traveler · Hunt down the products I use | Engineer
@aaronoleary the new chapter of smartphone *unfolds*
