Samsung Galaxy Fold

Galaxy Fold is in a category of its own. It delivers a new kind of mobile experience allowing users to do things they couldn’t do with an ordinary smartphone. Best of both worlds; a compact device that unfolds to reveal Samsung’s largest smartphone display.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Aaron O'LearyHunter@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
Incredible looking! Well done Samsung for taking this risk, too long has the smartphone industry been boring
Mahesh Shrestha@traveler · Hunt down the products I use | Engineer
@aaronoleary the new chapter of smartphone *unfolds*
