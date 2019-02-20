Samsung Galaxy Fold

Samsung's foldable phone is officially the 'Galaxy Fold'

To the surprise of absolutely no one who paid attention to Samsung's hype-building for Unpacked, it had more to reveal about its foldable phone. The device is now officially known as the Galaxy Fold, and much like the prototype we saw back in November, we're looking at a 4.6-inch secondary display on the outside, followed by a much larger 7.3-inch Infinity Flex screen when the device is unfolded.