  1. Home
  2.  → Samsung Galaxy Buds+

Samsung Galaxy Buds+

The next generation of Galaxy Buds is here

The next generation of Galaxy Buds is here, taking sound quality and control to new harmonic heights. From automatically tuning out unwanted noise, to a battery built to go all day, the way you experience sound is about to change.
Samsung announces Galaxy Buds Plus earbuds with huge boost to battery lifeSamsung has just announced its second-generation true wireless earbuds, the Galaxy Buds Plus. They feature a design that's more or less identical to the original Galaxy Buds but offer a number of improvements. The Galaxy Buds Plus are priced at $149 and will come in black, white, and blue color options.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
💬
Be the first to comment