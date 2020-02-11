Deals
Jobs
Makers
Radio
Ship
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
Samsung Galaxy Buds+
Samsung Galaxy Buds+
The next generation of Galaxy Buds is here
The next generation of Galaxy Buds is here, taking sound quality and control to new harmonic heights. From automatically tuning out unwanted noise, to a battery built to go all day, the way you experience sound is about to change.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
an hour ago
Samsung announces Galaxy Buds Plus earbuds with huge boost to battery life
Samsung has just announced its second-generation true wireless earbuds, the Galaxy Buds Plus. They feature a design that's more or less identical to the original Galaxy Buds but offer a number of improvements. The Galaxy Buds Plus are priced at $149 and will come in black, white, and blue color options.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
No reviews yet
💬
Be the first to comment
Send