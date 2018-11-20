Log InSign up
Samsung Galaxy A9

Samsung's newest device comes packed with a Quad Camera 📸

Galaxy A9 features the world’s first quad smartphone camera to capture life the way it was meant to be seen. Its intelligent camera system gives you four times the functionality for whatever the occasion. Now you can capture with confidence when inspiration strikes.

Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) India launch on November 20: Here's why you should wait for itSamsung is ready to bring the Galaxy A9 (2018) to India this month. The company has sent out invites for the launch of the mid-range smartphone on Tuesday, November 20. The Galaxy A9 comes a few weeks after the Galaxy A7 (2018), which is the company's first phone with a triple camera setup.
India TodaySanket Vijayasarathy
Experience the Power of Four with Galaxy A9, The World's First Quad Camera SmartphoneSamsung, India's most trusted brand, today launched Galaxy A9 in India, with the world's 1 st rear quad camera, stunning, dual tone, reflective gradient design, vibrant colours, scratch-resistant durable glass back, flagship infinity display and unmatched performance.
Samsung

Andy B.
 
  Andy B.
    Andy B.
    Pros: 

    Quad camera

    Cons: 

    Not avalible in the US as of yet

    Excited for this phone to make a debut in the US

    Andy B. has never used this product.
Hunter
Adithya Shreshti
Adithya Shreshti
Aaron O'Leary
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
Quad cameras is a serious step up in the camera game, it's going to be interesting to see what people have #shotongalaxy 🤔
