Samsung Galaxy A9

Galaxy A9 features the world’s first quad smartphone camera to capture life the way it was meant to be seen. Its intelligent camera system gives you four times the functionality for whatever the occasion. Now you can capture with confidence when inspiration strikes.
Reviews
- Pros:
Quad cameraCons:
Not avalible in the US as of yet
Excited for this phone to make a debut in the US
Discussion
Hunter
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
Quad cameras is a serious step up in the camera game, it's going to be interesting to see what people have #shotongalaxy 🤔
