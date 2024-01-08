Products
This is the latest launch from Samsung US
See Samsung US’s 45 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
Samsung Ballie
Samsung Ballie
A cute, personal robot from Samsung
Ballie acts as a personal home assistant, autonomously driving around the home to complete various tasks. By connecting to and managing home appliances, Ballie can provide a helping hand to users in many situations
Launched in
Robots
by
Samsung US
Samsung US
Official Twitter of Samsung USA.
9
reviews
78
followers
Samsung Ballie by
Samsung US
was hunted by
Aaron O'Leary
in
Robots
. Featured on January 9th, 2024.
Samsung US
is rated
4.4/5 ★
by 9 users. It first launched on December 8th, 2014.
Upvotes
6
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
