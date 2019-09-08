Deals
Jobs
Makers
Radio
Ship
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
Samsung AirDresser
Samsung AirDresser
Closet that cleans and straightens your clothes for you
Productivity
Tech
The Samsung AirDresser emerges as a new standard for garment refreshing appliances through its meticulous, user-minded functions and external form that naturally blends into its surroundings.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
an hour ago
Samsung's AirDresser is a smart closet that freshens your clothes
CLOSE Samsung announced a new line of products on Wednesday, and one of the most innovative was a smart closet that freshens up your wardrobe so you don't have to go to the dry cleaners anymore. Called the AirDresser, the home gadget represents a "new way to refresh clothes," according to Samsung.
AirDresser is a closet-in-a-closet for rich people
You already have a closet, but now Samsung wants you to have another. This week, it announced the AirDresser, a freestanding closet-within-a-closet that cleans and straightens your clothes after you hang them up and walk away.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
No reviews yet
Calum Webb
Hunter
This looks incredible, although understandably waiting to see the price tag and how well it truly 'keeps your clothes fresh' before placing judgement.
Upvote
Share
an hour ago
Send