Samosachai
Home of OTT buffs
If you feel tired of flipping thru OTT platforms searching for content or if you ever wanted to know about upcoming content, we at Samosachai have you covered. No gossip/scoop. Purely focussed on simplifying content search. Thank you!
Launched in
Movies
,
Streaming Services
,
Entertainment
by
Samosachai
About this launch
Samosachai by
Samosachai
was hunted by
Gnanaskandan R
in
Movies
,
Streaming Services
,
Entertainment
. Made by
Gnanaskandan R
. Featured on November 30th, 2022.
Samosachai
is not rated yet. This is Samosachai's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Day rank
#41
Week rank
#108
