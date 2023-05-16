Products
SamePage

SamePage

Manage customers from sales to success on the same page.

SamePage is a collaborative workspace that help your GTM team work better with your prospects and customers alike. Teams use SamePage to create interactive micro-sites based on your company and service your customer better. Close more deals, faster!
Launched in
Customer Success
Sales
SaaS
 by
SamePage
About this launch
SamePage
SamePageLead to account servicing, in one page.
SamePage by
SamePage
was hunted by
Allen John
in Customer Success, Sales, SaaS. Made by
Allen John
. Featured on May 16th, 2023.
SamePage
is not rated yet. This is SamePage's first launch.
