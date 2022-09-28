Products
Same Day Blocker
Same Day Blocker
No more same day meetings
Same Day Blocker blocks all open slots in your calendar to prevent same day meetings. It integrates with any Gmail based calendar, and is specifically relevant for corporate use, where tools like Calendly are less common.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Calendar
by
Same Day Blocker
About this launch
Same Day Blocker by
Same Day Blocker
was hunted by
Joris Falter
in
Productivity
,
Calendar
. Made by
Joris Falter
. Featured on September 28th, 2022.
Same Day Blocker
is not rated yet. This is Same Day Blocker's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Day rank
#44
Week rank
#136
