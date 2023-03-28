Products
Home
Product
Samarithan
Samarithan
The power of ChatGPT on WhatsApp
The easiest way to interact with ChatGPT conveniently. Over 2 billion people use WhatsApp so it is better to make bring the power of ChatGPT to where they connect with their friends and family.
Launched in
Messaging
Artificial Intelligence
by
Samarithan
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"Kindly send your feedback and suggestions to my email akotosel@gmail.com"
The makers of Samarithan
About this launch
Samarithan
The power of ChatGPT on WhatsApp
Samarithan by
Samarithan
was hunted by
cirlorm ⚡
in
Messaging
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
cirlorm ⚡
Featured on March 29th, 2023.
Samarithan
is not rated yet. This is Samarithan's first launch.
Upvotes
16
Comments
10
Day rank
#33
Week rank
#145
