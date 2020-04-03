Salut
Find and support free virtual fitness classes and trainers
Matthew DiPietro
Maker
At Salut, we’re working hard on our fully featured app and platform, but it’s just not ready yet. However, we want to be helpful now. Due to Covid-19 and social distancing, trainers and their clients are stuck at home. To help people stay fit, many trainers are streaming virtual fitness sessions via Zoom, Instagram Live, Twitch, YouTube, or the like. We built an app to help find and support those trainers.
Hi Matthew, this is an amazing idea! What I'm just missing is some time-zone adjustment. Or does it happen automatically already? I have a hard time to understand what time the classes start. I'm joining from Sweden.
