  1. Home
  2.  → Salut

Salut

Social group messaging that simply works

Salut is the ultimate group messaging for people with active social lives. Salut uses smart hashtags to split discussions across #topics and has unique muting tools to let you always hear only what you want. Think Slack for personal lives.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Uri Soroka
Uri Soroka
Maker
Hey Hunters! Social group messaging today is extremely flawed. The more active you are, the harder it is to stay on top of conversations. Stop muting groups because the subject temporarily shifted away from your interest areas. Salut introduces a slick slack-like interface for social messaging that easily organizes conversations while allowing to mute the noise with a single tap. Salut brings order to the chaos of group chats and channels. Join our beta tester team and help us make Salut the ultimate social messenger for people with a busy personal life. We created a special open group for PH Beta Testers, which you can find by clicking this link from a mobile: https://salut.ws/Hn95V3EvUBSHMoeX7 Thank you!
UpvoteShare