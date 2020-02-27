Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Uri Soroka
Maker
Hey Hunters! Social group messaging today is extremely flawed. The more active you are, the harder it is to stay on top of conversations. Stop muting groups because the subject temporarily shifted away from your interest areas. Salut introduces a slick slack-like interface for social messaging that easily organizes conversations while allowing to mute the noise with a single tap. Salut brings order to the chaos of group chats and channels. Join our beta tester team and help us make Salut the ultimate social messenger for people with a busy personal life. We created a special open group for PH Beta Testers, which you can find by clicking this link from a mobile: https://salut.ws/Hn95V3EvUBSHMoeX7 Thank you!
UpvoteShare