Salt CRM

Make a customer, not just a sale

#5 Product of the DayToday

Salt CRM is a time/project/task management tool for every small business that helps track time spent on the projects for each member.

Reviews

Umar Tanveer
 
Helpful
  • Umar Tanveer
    Umar TanveerAndroid developer and designer
    Pros: 

    Great features and time tracker

    Cons: 

    no drawbacks

    Every startup should try this tool.

    Umar Tanveer has used this product for one year.
Discussion

Umar Tanveer
Umar Tanveer
Raffi Muradyan@raffi_muradyan · B2B Marketing Manager
I like the idea
