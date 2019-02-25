SalesRight
Customizable interactive pricing guides for B2B SaaS sales
SalesRight allows B2B SaaS sales teams to create and send interactive, personalized pricing guides to prospects.
Teams get real-time notifications and in-depth analytics as prospects interact with the guide allowing for more effective and timely followups.
- Pros:
Ease of use. Data from prospects clicking different tiers. Flexibility in terms of how to sell.Cons:
More integrations.
I've been using SalesRight as a service provider and it's been a great asset. I know it's built for SaaS but it can be used for other verticals as well. My favourite feature is the ability to see and be notified when prospects are clicking certain elements of the pricing guide.Ross Simmonds has used this product for one month.
Bill WilsonMaker@bill_wilson · CEO & Co-Founder SalesRight
Hi Everyone! 👋 I’m Bill, one of the co-founders and CEO of SalesRight. I’m excited to share our product with the Product Hunt community and get your feedback 💌 SalesRight helps B2B SaaS sales teams create customized interactive and intelligent web based pricing guides, and delivers real-time analytics as prospects view and interact with the guide. SalesRight pricing guides: Are customized for each prospect Support complex and simple pricing models with mixtures of fixed/recurring tiers and add-ons Provide analytics on all interactions including price changes, tier selection, and feature expansion. Provide real-time notifications on lead activity, allowing for effective and timely follow-up Allows the entire team to align on what pricing/packaging is closing I’ll be hanging out in the comments all day today to answer any questions you have!
Ross Simmonds@thecoolestcool · Entrepreneur | Giving 💯
Congrats to the entire SalesRight team on launch! I've used this product for a couple sales pitches and have a 100% close rate. I know that my sample size is small (so far) but it's been a great tool and I'm excited for what's to come.
