Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
Ecommerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design tools
Developer tools
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
SalesMate
SalesMate
Notion Sales Management CRM for any Small Business
Visit
Upvote 13
100% discount
•
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
SalesMate is Notion Sales Management CRM for any small b2b businesses or a freelancer - easily track and manage your leads, get a view on the probability adjusted pipeline value, manage and calculate commissions for your affiliates and a lot more.
Launched in
Sales
Business
Notion
by
SalesMate
Sprig Replays & AI User Insights
Ad
Get real-time product learnings via Replays & GPT-powered AI
About this launch
SalesMate
Notion Sales Management CRM for any Small Business
0
reviews
12
followers
Follow for updates
SalesMate by
SalesMate
was hunted by
Tomas Vysny
in
Sales
,
Business
,
Notion
. Made by
Tomas Vysny
. Featured on May 15th, 2023.
SalesMate
is not rated yet. This is SalesMate's first launch.
Upvotes
13
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report