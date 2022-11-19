Products
SalesMagic
SalesMagic
Convert your sales emails to a poem using GPT3
SalesMagic allows you to convert your emails to a poem - it's easier to read and separates you from all the people in the inbox. Poems are much more interesting to read than standard boring sales emails.
Launched in
Sales
,
Writing
by
SalesMagic - Beta 0.1
About this launch
SalesMagic - Beta 0.1
Generate email openers with a website URL using GPT3 (AI)
SalesMagic by
SalesMagic - Beta 0.1
was hunted by
Igor Nefedov
in
Sales
,
Writing
. Made by
Igor Nefedov
. Featured on November 20th, 2022.
SalesMagic - Beta 0.1
is not rated yet. It first launched on November 4th, 2022.
Upvotes
5
Comments
3
Day rank
#6
Week rank
#268
Report