Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaEcommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design toolsData AnalyticsMarketingFinance
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage. Learn more in our privacy settings.
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Salesforce Report Template Pack

Salesforce Report Template Pack

10 sales dashboards for spreadsheets (built by ops pros)

Free
Embed
Salesforce Report Templates in Sheets are completely free & make data transparency & flexibility possible right within your spreadsheet. Grab a pre-built dashboard, launch it in Sheets instantly, then power it with your live Salesforce data in a few clicks.
Launched in Sales, Analytics, Spreadsheets by
Salesforce Report Templates in Sheets
monday.com for data & analytics
monday.com for data & analytics
Ad
Get real-time insights about your data and analytics

Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"To get started, select the template that fits your needs, make a copy, connect your Salesforce account, and watch the template populate with your data. Ask any questions or provide any feedback you may have in the comments!"

The makers of Salesforce Report Template Pack
About this launch
Salesforce Report Templates in SheetsPower pre-built G-Sheets dashboards w/ live Salesforce data
2reviews
23
followers
Salesforce Report Template Pack by
Salesforce Report Templates in Sheets
was hunted by
Hannah Recker
in Sales, Analytics, Spreadsheets. Made by
Frank J. Ferris
,
Navneet Loiwal
and
Tommy Tsai
. Featured on April 4th, 2023.
Salesforce Report Templates in Sheets
is rated 5/5 by 2 users. This is Salesforce Report Templates in Sheets's first launch.
Upvotes
22
Vote chart
Comments
19
Vote chart
Day rank
#22
Week rank
#70