Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Launching soon?
Read our pro tips to prepare your hunt
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Makers Grant
Giving back and supporting our community
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
SalesDeck
Ranked #12 for today
SalesDeck
The customer meeting platform
Visit
Upvote 1
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
With virtual selling, engaging customers and managing sales teams has never been more challenging.
SalesDeck, customer meeting platform, makes it easy to follow sales processes and collaborate with customers during videoconference .
Launched in
Sales
,
SaaS
,
Meetings
by
SalesDeck
Follow for updates
About this launch
SalesDeck
The Customer Meeting Platform
0
reviews
0
followers
Follow for updates
SalesDeck by
SalesDeck
was hunted by
SalesDeck
in
Sales
,
SaaS
,
Meetings
. Made by
SalesDeck
. Featured on June 19th, 2022.
SalesDeck
is not rated yet. This is SalesDeck's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
0
Daily rank
#12
Weekly rank
#58
Report