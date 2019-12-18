Discussion
Jana Cagorovic
Maker
Pro
Hey there! Me, @carstenbroich and @mateakofiloska are so happy to finally wrap up this year with a full set of features and present to you the Sales.Rocks Platform. 👩🚀👨🚀👩🚀 The idea: As working in several startups in the last 10 years the one issue we always encountered was finding our target companies and at the right moment. To eliminate the manual work, but with the current technologies, we figured it must be possible to automate the whole process. 🚀 What to expect: 🌍 Full company coverage with 71M European company records, 26.9M emails, 39M phone numbers and all other relevant information gathered from various sources, making it the most comprehensive database available out there. 📊 Simple filtering system with more than 50 Filter options including location, region, industry and industry codes, employee range, operating status, addresses, emails and phone numbers, web-technologies used, search by domain and many more. 👨💼 Lead lists, save search option and export in seconds As a launch special we have reserved 50 Credits for all PH users to check out the Platform and the database itself. Meanwhile, I’ll be around and excited 🤩 for your questions and feedback. Share them with me! 🤗
