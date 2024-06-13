Launches
Learn more about SALES w/ this 🕹 Free game!

Free
Will They Buy? – Estimate The Probability! ① Review the “sales green light conditions” that indicate your deal is likely to close. ② Attack the red squares to check them off. You want the whole board to turn green. 5-minute game timer. Free forever.
Launched in
Sales
Free Games
 by
About this launch
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in Sales, Free Games. Made by
Rowe Morehouse
and
Praveen Juge
. Featured on July 13th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is Sales Likelihood Calculator's first launch.
