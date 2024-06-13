Launches
Sales Likelihood Calculator
Learn more about SALES w/ this 🕹 Free game!
Will They Buy? – Estimate The Probability! ① Review the “sales green light conditions” that indicate your deal is likely to close. ② Attack the red squares to check them off. You want the whole board to turn green. 5-minute game timer. Free forever.
Launched in
Sales
Free Games
by
About this launch
Will They Buy? – Estimate The Probability w/ This Free Game!
Sales Likelihood Calculator by
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in
Sales
,
Free Games
. Made by
Rowe Morehouse
and
Praveen Juge
. Featured on July 13th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is Sales Likelihood Calculator's first launch.
Upvotes
25
Comments
8
Day rank
Week rank
