Sales Email Gatekeeper
Eliminate sales emails from your inbox, once and for all
#3 Product of the DayToday
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Zach Shapiro
Maker
Hey all, If you are like us, you hate it when you get an email from a sales rep asking for 30 minutes of your time for a demo. You never have the time and while you sometimes want to learn more, responding with a question will only get them to continue to ask for a demo call. That’s why we at Vetd made Sales Email Gatekeeper! By simply clicking a button we’ll make sure the vendor doesn’t reach out again. Instead, we'll ask them to provide a personalized pricing estimate and a ton of other information that you can review whenever you want. So you get the best of both worlds. A clean inbox and the information you’d normally have to get on a call for. Let us know what you think and may your 2020 be sales email free! Vetd Team
Do you know how many young startups rely on a non-salesy email to get their first customers? Will your software try break this channel for us?
