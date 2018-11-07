An open source GraphQL-first headless e-commerce platform for the PWA era. Keeping it simple, that means software that retailers can use to give great online shopping experiences to their customers. Mobile shopping on any device, online or offline, and featuring the functionalities of any commercial solution. Check out the demo on the website.
Milosz JarosiewiczMaker@miloszjarosiewicz · Digital Strategist at Mirumee
Hi Product Hunters! We’re excited to share what we think is the go-to solution for the third wave of e-commerce. Technology has moved on from desktop solutions to mobile-friendly platforms, and now we are entering the era of offering shoppers experience-led purchasing on any device, at any time, in any place. Saleor 2.0 offers a great range of management and dashboard capabilities for administrators, along with an unrivalled UX and UI among open source platforms, as well as being a headless e-commerce solution with PWA capabilities for offline and online end user shopping experiences. In short, have built a solution which hits all the key areas that retailers and end users have asked for. Our Django-based platform has grown over the last five years, with more and more businesses using the solution and a thriving world-wide community of superstar open source developers who love working on the Saleor platform, which now has over 2700 stars on GitHub. But we felt the time was right to work on a new version of Saleor that took the platform to new places using the latest technologies. While designing Saleor 2.0, we highlighted four key opportunities for change: - A PWA (Progressive Web App) storefront allows users to browse and purchase products across devices and platforms, providing engaging shopping experiences - A GraphQL API, utilizing React, shifts Saleor into headless e-commerce and moves the solution to a future-proof platform for development teams - Modularity from the GraphQL API allows administrators to keep the backend up-to-date with no or minimal changes in the frontend - A new dashboard keeps the best functionalities of the previous version but draws on the most desirable features of experiences like Shopify We believe in our team and are proud of what we have achieved with the release of Saleor 2.0. Why not check out the demo version on our website, which works as a PWA, and see if you love it? And feel free to leave us your comments and questions. We are always ready to talk about the project’s future and where we can take it next. Check out the demo: https://demo.getsaleor.com/ And, if you like what we are doing here, please upvote the project and spread some open source love!
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
Hey Guys, congrats on the launch! What's the advantage of using Saleor as opposed to others such as woocommerce?
Milosz JarosiewiczMaker@miloszjarosiewicz · Digital Strategist at Mirumee
@aaronoleary Hey Aaron! Thanks for the question. Both are open source but Saleor is, in our opinion, aimed at high-volume sales. It can support stores with millions of customers a month and still provide efficiency and user experience. It's built in technologies like GraphQL and React that mean stores need a development team and programming knowledge to utilize Saleor. But what the get is far beyond a basic store. Saleor brings PWA experiences and is targeted at helping retailers catch the wave of online and offline purchasing. We also can't speak for other solutions, but we can say that Saleor is also constantly being updated by a dedicated team, which means that we are constantly adding and perfecting new functionalities. As we have a dedicated in-house team, we can guarantee the quality of new functionalities and plug in, as we have control over what is being created. Security is also a big feature; as Saleor was developed in Python, it guarantees you better safety, the code is more readable and has simpler syntax. The other main difference is that Saleor is free to use. Other platforms usually offer a basic version for free but with paid plug-ins and additions. In Saleor, the full version and all functionalities are free.
Julia Galden@julia_galden · Digital Marketing Director, KiteSurfer
Great job!
Milosz JarosiewiczMaker@miloszjarosiewicz · Digital Strategist at Mirumee
@julia_galden Thanks a lot!
