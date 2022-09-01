Products
Salable
Ranked #7 for today
Salable
Sell your app, manage your SaaS business
We’ve built a place designed around people who want to sell their apps. Where you can set up your product and handle your subscriptions - sell how you want with your own pricing plans. What’s more, access to Paddle and Stripe via API's included.
Launched in
Developer Tools
by
Salable
About this launch
Salable
Sell your app, manage your SaaS business
0
reviews
1
follower
Follow for updates
Salable by
Salable
was hunted by
Louise Walden
in
Developer Tools
. Made by
Louise Walden
. Featured on September 2nd, 2022.
Salable
Salable is not rated yet. This is Salable's first launch.
Upvotes 2
2
Comments 1
1
Day rank #7
#7
Week rank
#118
