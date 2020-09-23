Sajari - Search Experience Platform

discussion
Hamish Ogilvy
MakerFounder @sajari
Hi Product Hunters, I’m one of the founders at Sajari. I’m super excited for our Product Hunt debut. We have built an entirely new search engine from the ground up. New storage engine, new reinforcement learning, the works. We wanted a search engine that delivered hyper-relevant search results while also saving engineers time. Sajari is fully-hosted, on highly available architecture, and incredibly easy to configure and customize. Sajari today already works brilliantly for site search — it will crawl and index even the largest sites in no time. However, for app and ecommerce sites which have more complex requirements, we wanted something better. Improving search relevance by even tiny increments can have profound effects on user experience and, for ecommerce businesses, on revenue. Which brings me to what’s new in this beta. Introducing pipelines. Pipelines are easily configurable YAML-based scripts that define a series of steps that are executed sequentially when indexing a record (record pipeline) or performing a query (query pipeline). With pipelines, you can design multiple search configurations in minutes and then test them to determine what algorithm works best for your site. There’s more in this release including new APIs, real-time search preview, an updated UI, and new onboarding. Special offer: Sign up by October 31 to get 10,000 queries/month free for a year on top of any plan (including our free plan)! 🎉 We’d love your feedback on it! Looking forward to hearing from you.
We've got a pretty complicated content stack with support docs, developer tools, blogs, etc. all hosted on different platforms and we joined the Sajari beta to bring all of this content together into a single search interface we can use across all of our properties. Not live just yet but it was super easy to get our data in, even from the diverse (and sometimes pretty painful) content sources we rely on, and the new pipelines are super powerful.
@brandonsheppard thank you! Been great working with you guys!
A client requested that we implement Sajari on their site to replace the former search. I had never heard of Sajari up until that point. After a few calls between the client and the friendly Sajari crew we got the search up and running in no time. We were able to consolidate several unrelated search bars into one unified experience. It's been working great ever since.
@peter_phu Thank you! Our mission is to enable every organization to create smart search experiences. It's great to hear we were able to help you do that for your client!
Awesome to see this continued momentum from @jens_schumacher2 and the @sajari team! 🎉 We'd been looking for a plug-and-play search solution for @LaunchNotes for quite some time, and actually tried two other solutions before hearing about Sajari. We got a quick demo, signed up, and literally had a brand new search engine up and running in the product in a day or so. The installation was not only smooth, but we've gotten great feedback from our users on the new search experience. 🚀 Needless to say, we are very happy customers! 🙌
@jakebrereton thank you!
Fast, relevant results
@phil_burns thank you. It should be as simple as that.
