Hamish Ogilvy
MakerFounder @sajari
Hi Product Hunters, I’m one of the founders at Sajari. I’m super excited for our Product Hunt debut. We have built an entirely new search engine from the ground up. New storage engine, new reinforcement learning, the works. We wanted a search engine that delivered hyper-relevant search results while also saving engineers time. Sajari is fully-hosted, on highly available architecture, and incredibly easy to configure and customize. Sajari today already works brilliantly for site search — it will crawl and index even the largest sites in no time. However, for app and ecommerce sites which have more complex requirements, we wanted something better. Improving search relevance by even tiny increments can have profound effects on user experience and, for ecommerce businesses, on revenue. Which brings me to what’s new in this beta. Introducing pipelines. Pipelines are easily configurable YAML-based scripts that define a series of steps that are executed sequentially when indexing a record (record pipeline) or performing a query (query pipeline). With pipelines, you can design multiple search configurations in minutes and then test them to determine what algorithm works best for your site. There’s more in this release including new APIs, real-time search preview, an updated UI, and new onboarding. Special offer: Sign up by October 31 to get 10,000 queries/month free for a year on top of any plan (including our free plan)! 🎉 We’d love your feedback on it! Looking forward to hearing from you.
