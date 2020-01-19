  1. Home
  2.  → Sail

Sail

Building better habits, together

Habits are frustrating and difficult to build alone. Start a crew to keep your closest friends motivated as you all build better habits, together!
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Jihoon Ha
Jihoon Ha
An amazing way to build habits while also staying connected / engaged with your friends!
Upvote (2)Share
David Chang
David Chang
Maker
@capt_hoon Thanks Jihoon :) Appreciate you being an early tester from the start man
UpvoteShare
David Chang
David Chang
Maker
Hey PH! 🚀Super excited to bring ya'll yet ANOTHER habit app 🚀 All jokes aside, we're a team of 4 college kids & new grads who wanted to build our first app. Started off as a fun little side project with the time we could spare, and now we're honestly so freakin happy to finally launch Sail after a year of scrambling to do things after long 9-5 work days. ⚠️We think habit building is not easy or fun. Something like 90% of people start a habit, but stop soon after. We believe we can fix that by creating engaging ways to build habits with your closest friends. 🏁Today, we finished building enough for you and your friends to... • Form a crew together • Agree to start a habit (something like do 10 pushups a day, or reading a book) • Send photos of you doing your habit • Chat each other some encouraging (or rude) messages ☝️We're in the process of building... • More social • Achievements • Tournaments • Influencer habit sessions Appreciate you taking the time to check us out! Feel free to ping me here or at dachang3@illinois.edu with any questions or feedback : - )
Upvote (3)Share