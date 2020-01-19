Discussion
Jihoon Ha
An amazing way to build habits while also staying connected / engaged with your friends!
Maker
@capt_hoon Thanks Jihoon :) Appreciate you being an early tester from the start man
Maker
Hey PH! 🚀Super excited to bring ya'll yet ANOTHER habit app 🚀 All jokes aside, we're a team of 4 college kids & new grads who wanted to build our first app. Started off as a fun little side project with the time we could spare, and now we're honestly so freakin happy to finally launch Sail after a year of scrambling to do things after long 9-5 work days. ⚠️We think habit building is not easy or fun. Something like 90% of people start a habit, but stop soon after. We believe we can fix that by creating engaging ways to build habits with your closest friends. 🏁Today, we finished building enough for you and your friends to... • Form a crew together • Agree to start a habit (something like do 10 pushups a day, or reading a book) • Send photos of you doing your habit • Chat each other some encouraging (or rude) messages ☝️We're in the process of building... • More social • Achievements • Tournaments • Influencer habit sessions Appreciate you taking the time to check us out! Feel free to ping me here or at dachang3@illinois.edu with any questions or feedback : - )
