Sage
A personalized benefits guide for employees

Sage is a personalized benefits guidance platform that helps employees get the most out of their benefits. Our AI-based software helps employees discover and use their benefits — at enrollment and throughout the year.
Launched in Productivity, Artificial Intelligence, Human Resources
About this launch
was hunted by
Milan
in Productivity, Artificial Intelligence, Human Resources. Made by
Eric Glover
,
Milan
,
Aren Hovsepyan
and
Chihee Kim
. Featured on January 10th, 2023.
This is Sage's first launch.
