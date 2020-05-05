Discussion
6 Reviews
Jessica Powell
We've used Saga with my parents and loved it. It's super low-tech for them to use, but my brother and I get a solid app experience, with audio stories organized like podcasts. Highly recommend.
Love the idea! Can't wait to try it out with my family :D
Maker
@alex_ruber Awesome!! Definitely let us know any questions, suggestions, feedback, we'd love to hear.
Maker
We created Saga for our own families -- we'd love to hear what you think!
Maker
I started using Saga with my parents a year ago and have absolutely loved listening to their stories! In fact I loved the product so much, I decided to join the company at the beginning of this year! I hope other families can find as much joy in Saga as my family has :)
I have been a beta tester for Saga and I am excited with how far the app has come! I am pumped to share it with my family and begin sharing stories! @linamelia and her team are great!