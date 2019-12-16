Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Ben Awad
Maker
Hey Makers! I’m Ben. Together with the help of my mom Julie, we created Saffron, an app to build and share digital cookbooks. I’m the developer and she’s the designer as well as a passionate cook. It all began when my mom wanted a better way to organize and share her recipes with our family. She tried several recipe apps and found multiple pain points: - Lackluster outdated UI - Poor recipe display while cooking - No preview when adding a new recipe - Organized by tags instead of cookbooks - Syncing issues across multiple devices - No iOS/Android app - Low quality mobile experience - Inability to share recipe collections We quickly realized the need for Saffron. It’s a tool for home cooks to develop and customize recipes to their family’s tastes. With Saffron, you can organize your recipes into beautiful cookbooks—all kept private, until you’re ready to share. Saffron replaces the need for all those bookmarked websites, binders full of recipes, and stacks of cooking magazines. It preserves your invaluable family recipes and makes them available wherever you go.
UpvoteShare