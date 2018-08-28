SafeWallet
Decentralized crypto-assets secure blockchain wallet
SafeWallet is a decentralized crypto-assets multi-chain wallet powered by advanced security technology.
SafeWallet use QR code-based user identification system to replace mnemonic phrases and private key. The system is claimed by the firm to be more secure than traditional mnemonic phrases, while also being easier to use.
Reviews
Cons:
Good
Great App!!! I use it everyday ,Dapps r very funny .Rice Lee has used this product for one year.
very easy to use! great app
good
i can use it buy coins with credit card and use dapps, coolSherry has used this product for one year.
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
Aisen Zhuang@aisen_zhuang · RD
have some fun
KangZong ZhangMaker@kaiser_zhang · Product Head of SafeWallet
@aisen_zhuang SafeWallet is committed to providing the simplest and most secure decentralized cryptocurrency wallet.
Garry Fisher@garryfisher · Entrepreneur
Great Job!
KangZong ZhangMaker@kaiser_zhang · Product Head of SafeWallet
@garryfisher Thanks.
KangZong ZhangMaker@kaiser_zhang · Product Head of SafeWallet
SafeWallet is committed to providing the simplest and most secure decentralized cryptocurrency wallet. So far, SafeWallet has provided a full set of services such as balance checking, wallet management, build-in coin exchange, dApp support, credit card purchase, and introduced SafeWallet ID model to solve the problem that the decentralized wallet mnemonic private key is easily stolen. SafeWallet is committed to solving the best management app of tokens in the blockchain network ecosystem.
Howar Dread@howardread1 · @Howar @
The features of apps are very beautiful.
KangZong ZhangMaker@kaiser_zhang · Product Head of SafeWallet
@howardread1 Thanks. We will release version 3.0 next month with a major feature.
