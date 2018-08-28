Log InSign up

SafeWallet

Decentralized crypto-assets secure blockchain wallet

#2 Product of the DayToday

SafeWallet is a decentralized crypto-assets multi-chain wallet powered by advanced security technology.

SafeWallet use QR code-based user identification system to replace mnemonic phrases and private key. The system is claimed by the firm to be more secure than traditional mnemonic phrases, while also being easier to use.

Reviews

  • Rice Lee
    Pros: 

    GOOD

    Cons: 

    Good

    Great App!!! I use it everyday ,Dapps r very funny .

    Rice Lee has used this product for one year.
  • Sherry
    Pros: 

    very easy to use! great app

    Cons: 

    good

    i can use it buy coins with credit card and use dapps, cool

    Sherry has used this product for one year.
Discussion

Hunter
KangZong Zhang
Makers
KangZong Zhang
Aisen Zhuang@aisen_zhuang · RD
have some fun
KangZong ZhangMaker@kaiser_zhang · Product Head of SafeWallet
@aisen_zhuang SafeWallet is committed to providing the simplest and most secure decentralized cryptocurrency wallet.
Garry Fisher@garryfisher · Entrepreneur
Great Job!
KangZong ZhangMaker@kaiser_zhang · Product Head of SafeWallet
@garryfisher Thanks.
KangZong ZhangMaker@kaiser_zhang · Product Head of SafeWallet
SafeWallet is committed to providing the simplest and most secure decentralized cryptocurrency wallet. So far, SafeWallet has provided a full set of services such as balance checking, wallet management, build-in coin exchange, dApp support, credit card purchase, and introduced SafeWallet ID model to solve the problem that the decentralized wallet mnemonic private key is easily stolen. SafeWallet is committed to solving the best management app of tokens in the blockchain network ecosystem.
Howar Dread@howardread1 · @Howar @
The features of apps are very beautiful.
KangZong ZhangMaker@kaiser_zhang · Product Head of SafeWallet
@howardread1 Thanks. We will release version 3.0 next month with a major feature.
