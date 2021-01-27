discussion
Alex Fiscar
MakerSoftware dveloper.
❤ Hey Hunters! I think this COVID-19 situation will eventually come to an end after a while. It will not happen instantaneously but sooner or later it will fade away. In spite of this, people will want to familiarize themselves with travel safety risks in the country they would like to visit and with measures imposed there. For this reason, we created a tool that will help to estimate those risks. In just five minutes, you will get a clear picture of travel related risks in different countries based on various indicators. ✔ The indicators are intentionally simple and easy to understand. They present an interactive context to assess the risk of travelling such as COVID-19 which is present in different countries on various scales. We provide the latest available information on the country's safety including COVID-19 and other infection diseases (tuberculosis, HIV, malaria), COVID-19 vaccination status, certificates and implemented travel restrictions, lockdowns, need for PCR tests, and quarantine measures. We provide full information on every country including its capacity to cope with COVID-19 epidemiology and list of social and economic measures which are taken. 📌 You can monitor data on: - COVID-19 Total Vaccination status; - COVID-19 Daily Vaccination; - COVID-19 Vaccination (per 100 citizens); - COVID-19 Daily Vaccination (per 1 million citizens); - COVID-19 Vulnerability; - Health Capacity Specific to COVID-19; - Travel Information; - Travel Requirements; - Necessity to have Certification/Vaccination before travel; - Lockdown; - Movement restrictions; - Social distancing; - Etc. 👉 All the data is official and taken from the UN, WHO, The World Bank and reliable news media like Reuters, CNN, BBC. In the future, we are planning to deliver information on COVID-19 vaccination passports (if they will be implemented). Please visit our website https://safetravel.cc and give your feedback. You can more read about the methodology at https://safetravel.cc/methodology
