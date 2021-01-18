  1. Home
SafeSwiss

Encrypted chat, voice/video calls, emails, storage

Built on an ethos of “zero knowledge” and utilising “zero trust” security, the SafeSwiss has been developed to provide the most secure, efficient and innovative ways to guarantee complete privacy of communications to businesses and consumers.
Jim Engine🔘 Technology Lover - Tech Geek 🟢
Privacy has never been more important than now. This is a real swiss masterpiece! :)
Viktor Chaika
Maker
Chief Product Officer at SafeSwiss
Secure your online communications with SafeSwiss!
