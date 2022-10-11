Products
SafeQL
Write SQL Queries With Confidence
SafeQL is an ESLint plugin for writing SQL queries in a type-safe way. - Automatic Type Inference & Validation - Compatible With Popular SQL Libraries - Easy To Use - Built with Monorepos & Microservices in mind
Launched in
Web App
,
Developer Tools
,
Tech
by
SafeQL
About this launch
SafeQL
Write SQL Queries With Confidence
SafeQL by
SafeQL
was hunted by
Eliya Cohen
in
Web App
,
Developer Tools
,
Tech
. Made by
Eliya Cohen
. Featured on October 12th, 2022.
SafeQL
is not rated yet. This is SafeQL's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Comments
1
Day rank
#21
Week rank
#108
