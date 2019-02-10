SafeNote is a free web-based service which allows you to share a note or a file with confidentiality. There is no way to spying on you even to a hacker.
SafeNote is free, fast, easy, secure and no password or registration required.
Reviews
Discussion
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
KesaraMaker@kesara · Founder, Devro LABS
Hello everyone, 🙏 I have launched a new release for SafeNote. Most of you already know about SafeNote. Let me explain for ones who don't aware about SafeNote. SafeNote is a free web-based service which allows you to share a note or a file with confidentiality. There is no way to spying on you even to a hacker. SafeNote is free, fast, easy, secure and no password or registration required. Sender just has to create a note or upload a file and system will automatically generate a secure link for them. Then they can send it to the relevant recipient. As soon as the receiver read the note or download the file, the system will automatically destroy the note/file. There is no way to recover it, even to the very same person. What's new with SafeNote 2.0 - Very clean and user-friendly UI. - Upload files are very secure and fast. - A lot of modifications on Chrome extension. - Fast and high priority customer support.
Upvote (1)Share·